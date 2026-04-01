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Poster of Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC
Kinoafisha Films Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC

Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC

, 2026
Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC
Great Britain / Documentary
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Poster of Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC
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Cast

John Lennon
John Lennon
Yoko Ono
Yoko Ono
Director Simon Hilton
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 29 April 2026
Release date
29 April 2026 Czechia
29 April 2026 Latvia N12
29 April 2026 Poland
Production Mercury Studios

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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