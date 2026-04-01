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Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC
Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC
, 2026
Power to the People: John & Yoko Live in NYC
Great Britain / Documentary
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Cast
John Lennon
Yoko Ono
Director
Simon Hilton
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
29 April 2026
Release date
29 April 2026
Czechia
29 April 2026
Latvia
N12
29 April 2026
Poland
Production
Mercury Studios
Film rating
0.0
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