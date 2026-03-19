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Poster of Karmadonna
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Karmadonna
5.4

Karmadonna

, 2025
Karmadona
Serbia / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Karmadonna
5.4
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Synopsis

A pregnant woman receives ultimatums from a supernatural entity to commit murders or face the death of her unborn child.

Cast

Jelena Djokic
Jelena
Sergej Trifunovic
Sergej Trifunovic
Glas
Milutin 'Mima' Karadzic
Najdan
Milica Stefanovic
Danica
Branislav Jevtic
Dusko
Milos Lolic
Bane
Miloš Timotijević
Kronjac
Petar Strugar
Beksa
Jovo Maksic
Taksista
Marko Kovacevic
Nenad J. Popovic
Ivan Djordjevic
Director Aleksandar Radivojevic
Writer Aleksandar Radivojevic
Composer Djordje Miljenovic
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Serbia
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Montenegro o.A.
19 March 2026 Serbia o.A.
Budget €3,500,000
Production Digimedia
Also known as
Karmadona, Karmadonna, Karmalik

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
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