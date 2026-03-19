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Karmadonna
5.4
Karmadonna
, 2025
Karmadona
Serbia / Action, Horror, Thriller / 18+
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Synopsis
A pregnant woman receives ultimatums from a supernatural entity to commit murders or face the death of her unborn child.
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Cast
Jelena Djokic
Jelena
Sergej Trifunovic
Glas
Milutin 'Mima' Karadzic
Najdan
Milica Stefanovic
Danica
Branislav Jevtic
Dusko
Milos Lolic
Bane
Miloš Timotijević
Kronjac
Petar Strugar
Beksa
Jovo Maksic
Taksista
Marko Kovacevic
Nenad J. Popovic
Ivan Djordjevic
Director
Aleksandar Radivojevic
Writer
Aleksandar Radivojevic
Composer
Djordje Miljenovic
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Serbia
Runtime
1 hour 58 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Montenegro
o.A.
19 March 2026
Serbia
o.A.
Budget
€3,500,000
Production
Digimedia
Also known as
Karmadona, Karmadonna, Karmalik
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Film rating
5.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 17 March 2026
Showtimes
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