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Poster of A Special Memory
8.5
Kinoafisha Films A Special Memory
8.5

A Special Memory

, 2026
A Special Memory
Philippines / Drama, Romantic
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Not going 0
Poster of A Special Memory
8.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

The illness challenges the couple's love in a way they never anticipated, shifting the narrative from a sweet romance to an emotional journey.

Cast

Bela Padilla
Carlo Aquino
Joel Torre
Lotlot De Leon
Jaime Fabregas
Yayo Aguila
Director Jerry Lopez Sineneng
Writer Ricky Lee
Composer Jessie Lasaten
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Philippines
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $33,477
Production Globalgate Entertainment, Viva Films
Also known as
A Special Memory

Film rating

8.5
Rate 11 votes
8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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