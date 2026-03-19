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A Special Memory
8.5
A Special Memory
, 2026
A Special Memory
Philippines / Drama, Romantic
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8.5
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Synopsis
The illness challenges the couple's love in a way they never anticipated, shifting the narrative from a sweet romance to an emotional journey.
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Cast
Bela Padilla
Carlo Aquino
Joel Torre
Lotlot De Leon
Jaime Fabregas
Yayo Aguila
Director
Jerry Lopez Sineneng
Writer
Ricky Lee
Composer
Jessie Lasaten
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Philippines
Runtime
2 hours 4 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$33,477
Production
Globalgate Entertainment, Viva Films
Also known as
A Special Memory
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Film rating
8.5
Rate
11
votes
8
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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