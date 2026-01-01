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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Retirement Plan
7.3
Retirement Plan
, 2024
Retirement Plan
Ireland / Animation, Comedy, Short / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
Disillusioned with his life, Ray dreams of the beauty and joy he will find in retirement.
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Cast
Domhnall Gleeson
Director
John Kelly
Writer
John Kelly
,
Tara Lawall
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
7 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, RTÉ, Antidote Films
Also known as
Retirement Plan, Plan de jubilación, Plan emerytalny, Пенсионный план, Пенсійний план
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Cartoon rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Quotes
Ray
Retired me will have so much money as a result of the pension I haven't yet started.
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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