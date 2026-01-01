Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Retirement Plan
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Retirement Plan
7.3

Retirement Plan

, 2024
Retirement Plan
Ireland / Animation, Comedy, Short / 18+
Poster of Retirement Plan
7.3

Synopsis

Disillusioned with his life, Ray dreams of the beauty and joy he will find in retirement.

Cast

Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson
Director John Kelly
Writer John Kelly, Tara Lawall
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 7 minutes
Production year 2024
Production Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, RTÉ, Antidote Films
Also known as
Retirement Plan, Plan de jubilación, Plan emerytalny, Пенсионный план, Пенсійний план

Cartoon rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more