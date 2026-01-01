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6.2
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Viva Verdi
6.2
Viva Verdi
, 2024
Viva Verdi
USA, Italy / Documentary / 18+
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6.2
Synopsis
VIVA VERDI. is an intimate glimpse into lives of celebrated opera singers and musicians living our their 'third act' while mentoring music students at Casa Verdi Milan, built by Giuseppe Verdi in 1896.
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Cast
Catherine Feller
Claudio Giombi
Chitose Matsumoto
Tina Aliprandi
Anthony Kaplen
Leonello Bionada
Writer
Christine La Monte
,
Yvonne Russo
Composer
Nicholas Pike
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2024
Production
SimonSays Entertainment, Artemis Rising Foundation, Foothill Productions
Also known as
Viva Verdi, Viva Verdi!
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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