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Poster of Viva Verdi
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Viva Verdi
6.2

Viva Verdi

, 2024
Viva Verdi
USA, Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Viva Verdi
6.2

Synopsis

VIVA VERDI. is an intimate glimpse into lives of celebrated opera singers and musicians living our their 'third act' while mentoring music students at Casa Verdi Milan, built by Giuseppe Verdi in 1896.

Cast

Catherine Feller
Claudio Giombi
Chitose Matsumoto
Tina Aliprandi
Anthony Kaplen
Leonello Bionada
Writer Christine La Monte, Yvonne Russo
Composer Nicholas Pike
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2024
Production SimonSays Entertainment, Artemis Rising Foundation, Foothill Productions
Also known as
Viva Verdi, Viva Verdi!

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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