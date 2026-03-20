A poor family struggles to survive through small acts of theft, while the father dreams of a better life for his children. After an incident that nearly lands him in prison, he decides to abandon crime, only to realize that reality offers them no real opportunities. He then comes up with a different plan: instead of stealing money, each member of the family secretly secures a job inside the home of an extremely wealthy family, without anyone knowing they are related. Living under the same roof as strangers, they constantly face the stark contrast between their world and the world of their employers. As tension rises alongside moments of dark comedy, a major event threatens to expose everything, leaving everyone with a difficult question: can a happy ending truly be built on deception?
|21 March 2026
|Egypt
|20 March 2026
|UAE
|18TC