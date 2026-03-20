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Poster of Family Business
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Family Business
5.1

Family Business

, 2026
Family Business
Egypt / Comedy
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Poster of Family Business
5.1
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Not going 0

Synopsis

A poor family struggles to survive through small acts of theft, while the father dreams of a better life for his children. After an incident that nearly lands him in prison, he decides to abandon crime, only to realize that reality offers them no real opportunities. He then comes up with a different plan: instead of stealing money, each member of the family secretly secures a job inside the home of an extremely wealthy family, without anyone knowing they are related. Living under the same roof as strangers, they constantly face the stark contrast between their world and the world of their employers. As tension rises alongside moments of dark comedy, a major event threatens to expose everything, leaving everyone with a difficult question: can a happy ending truly be built on deception?

Cast

Ghada Adel
Naglaa
Hidy Karam
Lily
Muhammad Saad
Diab El Habash
Donia Sami
Walaa
Salwa Mohamed Ali
House manager
Salwa Mohamed Ali
House manager
Ahmed El Rafeai
Ahmed
Ahmed Al Rafeay
Ahmed
Mahmoud Abdulmoghni
Seeha
Osama El Hady
Kareem
Tasnem Hani
Dina
Yasser Ali Maher
Music Teacher
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 18 June 2026
World premiere 20 March 2026
Release date
21 March 2026 Egypt
20 March 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $1,107,520
Production Magic Beans, Zonborok Productions, Rasheedy Production
Also known as
Family Business

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
4.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 May 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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