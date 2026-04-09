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Poster of Emelianenko
7.0
Emelianenko - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Emelianenko
7.0

Emelianenko

, 2023
Emelianenko
Russia / Documentary
Trailers
Going 4
Not going 5
Poster of Emelianenko
7.0
Going 4
Not going 5
Emelianenko - Trailer
Emelianenko  Trailer

Synopsis

Valeria Guy Germanica's documentary "Emelianenko", dedicated to MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko.

Cast

Alexander Emelianenko
Alexander Emelianenko
Self
Olga Emelianenko
Olga Emelianenko
Self
Polina Emelianenko
Polina Emelianenko
Self
Magomed Ismailov
Magomed Ismailov
Self
Anna Ivanova
Self
Oleg Menshikov
Oleg Menshikov
Self
Alexandr Zagorsky
Alexandr Zagorsky
Self
Ramzan Kadyrov
Ramzan Kadyrov
Self
Victor Meshchenkov
Self
Valery Shorin
Self
Director Valeriya Gay Germanika
Writer Valeriya Gay Germanika
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026 Russia Кино.Арт.Про
Worldwide Gross $31,255
Production Leosfilm Film Company
Also known as
Emelianenko, Емельяненко

Film rating

7.0
Rate 14 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 7 April 2026

Film Trailers

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Emelianenko - Trailer
Emelianenko Trailer
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