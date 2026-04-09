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Emelianenko
7.0
Emelianenko
, 2023
Emelianenko
Russia / Documentary
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7.0
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Emelianenko
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Synopsis
Valeria Guy Germanica's documentary "Emelianenko", dedicated to MMA fighter Alexander Emelianenko.
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Cast
Alexander Emelianenko
Self
Olga Emelianenko
Self
Polina Emelianenko
Self
Magomed Ismailov
Self
Anna Ivanova
Self
Oleg Menshikov
Self
Alexandr Zagorsky
Self
Ramzan Kadyrov
Self
Victor Meshchenkov
Self
Valery Shorin
Self
Director
Valeriya Gay Germanika
Writer
Valeriya Gay Germanika
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026
Russia
Кино.Арт.Про
Worldwide Gross
$31,255
Production
Leosfilm Film Company
Also known as
Emelianenko, Емельяненко
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
14
votes
6.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 7 April 2026
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