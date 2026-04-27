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Poster of Adrenalin
Kinoafisha Films Adrenalin

Adrenalin

, 2025
Russia / Crime / 18+
Poster of Adrenalin

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2025

Film rating

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 27 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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