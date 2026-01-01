After inheriting the family mortuary, a pyrophobic mortician accidentally exposes hundreds of un-cremated bodies to toxic medical waste. As the corpses re-animate, the mortician's inheritance-seeking younger brother unexpectantly shows up, stumbling upon a full zombie outbreak!
Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation, A Noite dos Mortos-Vivos: Re-Animação, Az élőhalottak éjszakája: Újjáélesztés, La noche de los muertos vivientes 3D, La nuit des morts vivants: Re-Animation, Ніч живих мерців 3D: Початок, Ночь живых мертвецов: Начало