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Poster of Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation
3.1
Kinoafisha Films Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation
3.1

Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation

, 2012
Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation
USA / Action, Comedy, Horror / 18+
Poster of Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation
3.1

Synopsis

After inheriting the family mortuary, a pyrophobic mortician accidentally exposes hundreds of un-cremated bodies to toxic medical waste. As the corpses re-animate, the mortician's inheritance-seeking younger brother unexpectantly shows up, stumbling upon a full zombie outbreak!

Cast

Andrew Divoff
Jeffrey Combs
Sarah Lieving
Robin Sydney
Adam Chambers
Scott Thomson
Director Jeff Broadstreet
Writer Jeff Broadstreet, Robert Valding
Composer Jason Brandt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2012
Production Dimensional Dead Productions
Also known as
Night of the Living Dead 3D: Re-Animation, A Noite dos Mortos-Vivos: Re-Animação, Az élőhalottak éjszakája: Újjáélesztés, La noche de los muertos vivientes 3D, La nuit des morts vivants: Re-Animation, Ніч живих мерців 3D: Початок, Ночь живых мертвецов: Начало

Film rating

3.1
Rate 10 votes
3.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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