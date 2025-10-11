Cast
Ferdinand McKay
Karl-Heinz Schnibbe
Nye Occomore
Salomon Schwarz
Joanna Christie
Emma Hübener
Ben Dilloway
Julius Wangemann
Cast and Crew
Director
Matt Whitaker
Writer
Matt Whitaker, Ethan Vincent
Composer
Aaron Zigman
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 January 2026
World premiere
11 October 2025
Release date
|17 October 2025
|Australia
|
|M
|6 February 2026
|Austria
|
|
|2 April 2026
|Brazil
|
|
|12 March 2026
|Czechia
|
|
|5 February 2026
|Germany
|
|12
|29 May 2026
|Spain
|
|
|17 October 2025
|USA
|
|PG-13
Worldwide Gross
$6,149,422
Production
Kaleidoscope Pictures, Baltic Film Services
Also known as
Truth & Treason, Wahrheit & Verrat - Truth & Treason, El caso Hübener, Verdad y traición, Verdade & Traição, Zdrada i prawda, Истина и измена, Truth & Conviction, Truth and Treason