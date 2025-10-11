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Poster of Truth & Treason
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Truth & Treason
7.1

Truth & Treason

, 2025
Truth & Treason
USA / Drama, History, Thriller / 18+
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Poster of Truth & Treason
7.1
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Synopsis

When loyalty to country becomes loyalty to a lie, one teen risks everything to expose the truth. With the Gestapo closing in, he must decide what it really means to be a good German.

Cast

Ewan Horrocks
Helmuth Hübener
Rupert Evans
Rupert Evans
Erwin Mussener
Ferdinand McKay
Karl-Heinz Schnibbe
Daf Thomas
Rudi Wobbe
Nye Occomore
Salomon Schwarz
Joanna Christie
Emma Hübener
Sean Mahon
Hugo Hübener
Sylvie Varcoe
Elli Kluge
Ben Dilloway
Julius Wangemann
Daniel Betts
Arthur Zander
Celinde Schoenmaker
Dominic Mafham
Director Matt Whitaker
Writer Matt Whitaker, Ethan Vincent
Composer Aaron Zigman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 January 2026
World premiere 11 October 2025
Release date
17 October 2025 Australia M
6 February 2026 Austria
2 April 2026 Brazil
12 March 2026 Czechia
5 February 2026 Germany 12
29 May 2026 Spain
17 October 2025 USA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $6,149,422
Production Kaleidoscope Pictures, Baltic Film Services
Also known as
Truth & Treason, Wahrheit & Verrat - Truth & Treason, El caso Hübener, Verdad y traición, Verdade & Traição, Zdrada i prawda, Истина и измена, Truth & Conviction, Truth and Treason

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 10 March 2026

Quotes

Openine line [quote onscreen] Sometimes the greatest act of rebellion is to simply speak the truth - Alexei Navalny.
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