Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Yeti
Yeti
Yeti
USA / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Follows a father and his daughter who must fight to survive against a merciless predator that blends in with the snow after an avalanche unleashes something primeval from the glacial ice in the Alps.
Expand
Cast
Chris Pine
Sofia Boutella
Ray Winstone
Iona Bell
Christian Ochoa Lavernia
Self - Martí
Nick Wittman
Ansu Kabia
Chef Leroy
Zgjim Baraliu
Klaus
Roderick Hill
Carlo
Director
Michael Chaves
Writer
Peter Gaffney
,
Sean Tretta
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Picturestart
Also known as
Yeti
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Updated 9 March 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree