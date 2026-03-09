Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Yeti

Yeti

Yeti
USA / 18+

Synopsis

Follows a father and his daughter who must fight to survive against a merciless predator that blends in with the snow after an avalanche unleashes something primeval from the glacial ice in the Alps.

Cast

Chris Pine
Chris Pine
Sofia Boutella
Sofia Boutella
Ray Winstone
Ray Winstone
Iona Bell
Christian Ochoa Lavernia
Self - Martí
Nick Wittman
Ansu Kabia
Ansu Kabia
Chef Leroy
Zgjim Baraliu
Klaus
Roderick Hill
Carlo
Director Michael Chaves
Writer Peter Gaffney, Sean Tretta
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Picturestart
Also known as
Yeti

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 9 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more