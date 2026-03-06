Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Birthday Wishes
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Birthday Wishes
6.1

Birthday Wishes

, 2023
Prání k narozeninám
Czechia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Birthday Wishes
6.1

Synopsis

Líba has only one birthday wish every year. She insists that the whole family come together for her celebration, which they all always do. That is, until this year's birthday. Her son Petr has other plans for this year, so he pretends to be sick in front of the family. This year, for the first time, he wants to spend his birthday with his friend Karl, who has a birthday on the same day. And Karel is Peter's long-hidden secret for the rest of the family. However, Líba is not going to give up her celebration so easily. She decides to surprise Peter and move in with the whole family. An unexpected visit forces Peter to quickly improvise. In front of your family, turning your friend Karel into a colleague from work and his sister Veronika into your girlfriend is basically a piece of cake. But Petr doesn't know yet that this is just the beginning and today will be one big rollercoaster ride.

Cast

Eva Holubová
Libuska
Jaroslav Dusek
Arnost
Simona Babčáková
Simona
Matej Hádek
Karel
Tomás Klus
Lukás
Igor Orozovic
Petr
Veronika Khek Kubařová
Veronika Stránská
Jaroslav Plesl
Jaroslav Plesl
Ing. Richard Kvícala
David Švehlík
MUDr. David Stránský
Nico Klimek
Adámek
Jakub Barták
Valentýna Becková
Director Marta Ferencova
Writer Marta Ferencova, Adam Dvorák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2023
Worldwide Gross $1,991,783
Also known as
Prání k narozeninám, Birthday Wishes

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 6 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more