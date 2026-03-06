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Poster of Bullet in the Head
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Bullet in the Head
7.5

Bullet in the Head

, 1990
Dip huet gai tau
Hong Kong / Action, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Bullet in the Head
7.5

Synopsis

Three childhood friends from the slums of Hong Kong flee to war-time Saigon after accidentally murdering a gang leader, but their troubles only escalate.

Cast

Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Tony Leung Chiu-wai
Siu Bun
Jacky Cheung
Fai Jai
Waise Lee
Sau Ming
Simon Yam
Simon Yam
Lok
Yolinda Yam
Sally Yan Sau Ching
Chung Lam
Mr. Y.S. Leong
Fennie Yuen
Siu Jan
Kan-Wing Tsang
Jane's father
Hang-Shuen So
Jane's mother
John Woo
John Woo
Policeman
Hee Ching Paw
Tseng Chang
Director John Woo
Writer John Woo, Patrick Leung, Janet Chun
Composer Sherman Chow
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 16 minutes
Production year 1990
World premiere 17 August 1990
Release date
3 August 1993 France 16
3 August 1993 Germany 18
3 August 1993 Japan R15+
17 September 2002 Netherlands 16
29 September 1990 South Korea 15
17 August 1990 USA NR
Budget $3,500,000
Production Golden Princess Film Production Limited, John Woo Film Production
Also known as
Dip huet gai tau, Bullet in the Head, Una bala en la cabeza, 喋血街頭, ワイルド・ブリット, A Bullet in the Head, Bala na Cabeça, Bloodshed in the Streets, Golyó a fejbe, Kula w łeb, Pucanj u glavu, Une balle dans la tête, Wild Bullet, Куршум в главата, Пуля в голове, 喋血街头, Die xue jie tou

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Updated 6 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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