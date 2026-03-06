ProductionGolden Princess Film Production Limited, John Woo Film Production
Also known as
Dip huet gai tau, Bullet in the Head, Una bala en la cabeza, 喋血街頭, ワイルド・ブリット, A Bullet in the Head, Bala na Cabeça, Bloodshed in the Streets, Golyó a fejbe, Kula w łeb, Pucanj u glavu, Une balle dans la tête, Wild Bullet, Куршум в главата, Пуля в голове, 喋血街头, Die xue jie tou
Film rating
7.5
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Updated 6 March 2026
Stills
Quotes
PaulToday I saw a soldier kill a man and I learnt something. In this world, we can do anything if we have guns!
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.