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5.5
Kinoafisha
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Spinned
5.5
Spinned
, 2025
Spinned
Cyprus / Animation / 18+
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5.5
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Spinned
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Synopsis
The evilest baddies the kingdom has ever known are back. They're chased by two undercover agents who set off on a hilarious race through fairy tales to break the curse.
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Director
Alex Tsitsilin
Writer
Analisa LaBianco
,
Jeffery Spencer
Composer
Sefi Carmel
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Cyprus
Production year
2025
World premiere
19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$164,607
Production
Creation Entertainment Media, Magic Frame Animation, QED International
Also known as
Spinned
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Cartoon rating
5.5
Rate
12
votes
5.5
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
Best Animated Films
Updated 5 March 2026
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