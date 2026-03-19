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Poster of Spinned
5.5
Spinned - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Spinned
5.5

Spinned

, 2025
Spinned
Cyprus / Animation / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Spinned
5.5
Going 0
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Spinned - Trailer
Spinned  Trailer

Synopsis

The evilest baddies the kingdom has ever known are back. They're chased by two undercover agents who set off on a hilarious race through fairy tales to break the curse.
Director Alex Tsitsilin
Writer Analisa LaBianco, Jeffery Spencer
Composer Sefi Carmel
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Cyprus
Production year 2025
World premiere 19 March 2026
Release date
19 March 2026 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $164,607
Production Creation Entertainment Media, Magic Frame Animation, QED International
Also known as
Spinned

Cartoon rating

5.5
Rate 12 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 5 March 2026

Film Trailers

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Spinned - Trailer
Spinned Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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