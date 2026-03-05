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7.2
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Musik
7.2
Musik
, 2026
Musik
Comedy
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7.2
Musik
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Frances Barber stars as Billie Trix — icon, radical, existentialist, and complete disaster — in this bold and hilarious one-woman odyssey.
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Cast
Frances Barber
Billie Trix
Director
Andrew Morahan
Writer
Jonathan Harvey
Composer
Pet Shop Boys
Cast and Crew
Film details
Production year
2026
Production
Cahoots Entertainment, Cahoots Theatre, Billie Trix
Also known as
Musik
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Film rating
7.2
Rate
12
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 5 March 2026
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