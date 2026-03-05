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Poster of Musik
7.2
Musik - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Musik
7.2

Musik

, 2026
Musik
Comedy
Trailers
Poster of Musik
7.2
Musik - Trailer
Musik  Trailer

Synopsis

Frances Barber stars as Billie Trix — icon, radical, existentialist, and complete disaster — in this bold and hilarious one-woman odyssey.

Cast

Frances Barber
Frances Barber
Billie Trix
Director Andrew Morahan
Writer Jonathan Harvey
Composer Pet Shop Boys
Cast and Crew

Film details

Production year 2026
Production Cahoots Entertainment, Cahoots Theatre, Billie Trix
Also known as
Musik

Film rating

7.2
Rate 12 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 March 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Musik - Trailer
Musik Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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