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Poster of Observer
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Observer
8.1

Observer

, 2025
Observer
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Observer
8.1

Synopsis

In OBSERVER, filmmaker Ian Cheney embarks on an experiment in which he brings a series of keen-eyed observers - scientists, artists, a hunter - to a range of locations around the world, often without telling them where they are go...
Director Ian Cheney
Writer Ian Cheney
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Wicked Delicate Films
Also known as
Observer

Film rating

8.1
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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