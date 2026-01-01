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8.1
Kinoafisha
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Observer
8.1
Observer
, 2025
Observer
USA / Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
8.1
Synopsis
In OBSERVER, filmmaker Ian Cheney embarks on an experiment in which he brings a series of keen-eyed observers - scientists, artists, a hunter - to a range of locations around the world, often without telling them where they are go...
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Director
Ian Cheney
Writer
Ian Cheney
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Wicked Delicate Films
Also known as
Observer
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Film rating
8.1
Rate
15
votes
8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
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