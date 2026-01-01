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Poster of La Bohème
Kinoafisha Films La Bohème

La Bohème

, 2026
La Bohème
Great Britain / Musical
Poster of La Bohème

Synopsis

In present day East End, an aspiring novelist falls in love with a Ukrainian cleaner whilst his best friend attempts to rekindle his romance with a social climbing sex bomb.

Cast

Nigel Hastings
Elsie Fallon
Cal-I Jonel
Jennifer Sims
Kara Lily Hayworth
Denys Rodnyanskyi
Director Robin Norton-Hale
Writer Robin Norton-Hale
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $6,925
Production Finite Films and TV
Also known as
La Bohème, La Boheme

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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