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La Bohème
La Bohème
, 2026
La Bohème
Great Britain / Musical
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Cast & Crew
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Synopsis
In present day East End, an aspiring novelist falls in love with a Ukrainian cleaner whilst his best friend attempts to rekindle his romance with a social climbing sex bomb.
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Cast
Nigel Hastings
Elsie Fallon
Cal-I Jonel
Jennifer Sims
Kara Lily Hayworth
Denys Rodnyanskyi
Director
Robin Norton-Hale
Writer
Robin Norton-Hale
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$6,925
Production
Finite Films and TV
Also known as
La Bohème, La Boheme
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