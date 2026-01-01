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Kinoafisha Films Untitled Tom McCarthy Film

Untitled Tom McCarthy Film

Untitled Tom McCarthy Film
USA / Comedy, Drama / 18+

Synopsis

In 1980, climate experts have gathered at a beachside resort in Florida for a weekend conference to write a so-called “statement” about how to address a growing emissions crisis, which proves easier said than done.

Cast

Evan Peters
Evan Peters
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd
Paul Giamatti
Paul Giamatti
Tatiana Maslany
Tatiana Maslany
John Turturro
John Turturro
Jason Clarke
Jason Clarke
Director Tom McCarthy
Writer Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré, Tom McCarthy, Nathaniel Rich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Anonymous Content, Aloe Entertainment, Andrew Lauren Productions
Also known as
Untitled Tom McCarthy Film

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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