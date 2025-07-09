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Poster of The Drowned
8.3
Kinoafisha Films The Drowned
8.3

The Drowned

, 2025
Báite
Ireland / Drama / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of The Drowned
8.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A woman's body is found under the waters of a lake in the countryside, and the arrival of a Detective from Dublin is the last thing Peggy, the owner of Casey's Pub, needs as she tries to save her business and her family.

Cast

Eleanor O'Brien
Peggy Casey
Moe Dunford
Moe Dunford
Frank Ryan
Oisín Mistéil
Garda O Dowd
Padraig O'Loinsigh
Coleman Devitt
Mark MacGearailt
Jerome Casey
Fionnuala Gygax
Carla Casey
Gearoid Kavanagh
Hugo Casey
Juliette Crosbie
Juliette Crosbie
Bernadette Murphy
Denis Conway
Fr. Mahon
Aonghus Og McAnally
Mr. Grogan
Tara Breathnach
James Edlin
Director Ruán Magan
Writer Sheena Lambert
Composer Craig Stuart Garfinkle, Eimear Noone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 July 2025
Worldwide Gross $12,835
Production Danú Media
Also known as
Báite, The Drowned

Film rating

8.3
Rate 10 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 3 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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