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8.3
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The Drowned
8.3
The Drowned
, 2025
Báite
Ireland / Drama / 18+
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8.3
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Synopsis
A woman's body is found under the waters of a lake in the countryside, and the arrival of a Detective from Dublin is the last thing Peggy, the owner of Casey's Pub, needs as she tries to save her business and her family.
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Cast
Eleanor O'Brien
Peggy Casey
Moe Dunford
Frank Ryan
Oisín Mistéil
Garda O Dowd
Padraig O'Loinsigh
Coleman Devitt
Mark MacGearailt
Jerome Casey
Fionnuala Gygax
Carla Casey
Gearoid Kavanagh
Hugo Casey
Juliette Crosbie
Bernadette Murphy
Denis Conway
Fr. Mahon
Aonghus Og McAnally
Mr. Grogan
Tara Breathnach
James Edlin
Director
Ruán Magan
Writer
Sheena Lambert
Composer
Craig Stuart Garfinkle
,
Eimear Noone
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 34 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 July 2025
Worldwide Gross
$12,835
Production
Danú Media
Also known as
Báite, The Drowned
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Film rating
8.3
Rate
10
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 3 March 2026
Showtimes
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