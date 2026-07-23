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Poster of TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle
Kinoafisha Films TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle

TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle

, 2025
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle
Tickets

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025

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Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 
Updated 23 July 2026
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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
19:30 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets

«TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle» now playing

Mon 27 Sat 8
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Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
19:30 from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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