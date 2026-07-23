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TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle
TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle
, 2025
Russia / Theatrical / 18+
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Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Film rating
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Best Films of 2025
Best Russian Films
Updated 23 July 2026
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
19:30
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
27 July
from 800 ₽
8 August
from 800 ₽
All cinemas
«TheatreHD: Romeo i Dzhuletta vo mgle» now playing
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27
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8
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Started
20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Formula Kino na Polezhaevskoy
Polezhaevskaya
2D
19:30
from 800 ₽
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