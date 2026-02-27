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6.2
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Beyond Sasquatch
6.2
Beyond Sasquatch
, 2026
Beyond Sasquatch
USA / Horror
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6.2
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Synopsis
Three female astronauts reunite after a secret Jupiter mission when a mysterious Sasquatch presence resurfaces. As deaths mount, they confront buried memories and discover the creature is tied to emotion, not violence
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Cast
Tessa Raine
Tina
Sofia Papuashvili
Katie
Chris Spinelli
Charles
Jasmine Lynn
Adrienne
Emiko Ishii
Linda
Tessa Raine
Tina
Sofia Papuashvili
Katie
Jasmine Lynn
Adrienne
Warren Hong
Jerry
Director
Gregory Hatanaka
Writer
Gregory Hatanaka
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 10 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
27 February 2026
World premiere
27 February 2026
Production
CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Beyond Sasquatch
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
4.5
IMDb
Updated 27 February 2026
Showtimes
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