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Poster of Beyond Sasquatch
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Beyond Sasquatch
6.2

Beyond Sasquatch

, 2026
Beyond Sasquatch
USA / Horror
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Not going 0
Poster of Beyond Sasquatch
6.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Three female astronauts reunite after a secret Jupiter mission when a mysterious Sasquatch presence resurfaces. As deaths mount, they confront buried memories and discover the creature is tied to emotion, not violence

Cast

Tessa Raine
Tina
Sofia Papuashvili
Katie
Chris Spinelli
Charles
Jasmine Lynn
Adrienne
Emiko Ishii
Linda
Tessa Raine
Tina
Sofia Papuashvili
Katie
Jasmine Lynn
Adrienne
Warren Hong
Jerry
Director Gregory Hatanaka
Writer Gregory Hatanaka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 27 February 2026
World premiere 27 February 2026
Production CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Beyond Sasquatch

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Updated 27 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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