Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
5.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Fourth Floor
5.3
Fourth Floor
, 2026
Fourth Floor
India / Horror, Detective, Thriller
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.3
Going
0
Not going
0
Synopsis
Summoned to Chennai by his ex-lover, Dheeren stays at an isolated guest house where disturbing events and vivid dreams plague him. As reality blurs, he discovers the visions reveal secrets about his past and her fate.
Expand
Cast
Deepshika
Swetha
Adithya Kathir
Sathish
Thalaivasal Vijay
Krishnamoorthy
Subramaniam Siva
Viswam
Aari Arujunan
Dheeran
Baby Srivarshini
Sara
Pavithra
Anu
Deepshikha Chandran
Director
L.R. Sundarapandi
Writer
L.R. Sundarapandi
Composer
Dharan Kumar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026
India
U/A 13+
27 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Production
Mano Creations
Also known as
Fourth Floor
More
Film rating
5.3
Rate
12
votes
3.7
IMDb
Updated 27 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree