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Poster of Fourth Floor
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Fourth Floor
5.3

Fourth Floor

, 2026
Fourth Floor
India / Horror, Detective, Thriller
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Fourth Floor
5.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Summoned to Chennai by his ex-lover, Dheeren stays at an isolated guest house where disturbing events and vivid dreams plague him. As reality blurs, he discovers the visions reveal secrets about his past and her fate.

Cast

Deepshika
Swetha
Adithya Kathir
Sathish
Thalaivasal Vijay
Krishnamoorthy
Subramaniam Siva
Viswam
Aari Arujunan
Dheeran
Baby Srivarshini
Sara
Pavithra
Anu
Deepshikha Chandran
Director L.R. Sundarapandi
Writer L.R. Sundarapandi
Composer Dharan Kumar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026 India U/A 13+
27 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Production Mano Creations
Also known as
Fourth Floor

Film rating

5.3
Rate 12 votes
3.7 IMDb
Updated 27 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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