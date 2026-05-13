Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Stalin
Stalin
Russia / History / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Cast
Anna Kovalchuk
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Malenkov
Pavel Chinaryov
Kristina Babushkina
Vitaly Kishchenko
Yuliya Rutberg
Aleksandr Semchev
Karen Badalov
Dmitry Vorontsov
Perevodchik Stalina
Aleksandr Yatsko
Beriya
Nikolay Shrayber
Semyon Strugachyov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Production
Flash-Film, ON Media, Triiks Media
Also known as
Stalin, Сталин
More
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 13 May 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree