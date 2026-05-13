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Kinoafisha Films Stalin

Stalin

Russia / History / 18+

Cast

Anna Kovalchuk
Anna Kovalchuk
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Aleksandr Samoylenko
Malenkov
Pavel Chinaryov
Pavel Chinaryov
Kristina Babushkina
Kristina Babushkina
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Yuliya Rutberg
Yuliya Rutberg
Aleksandr Semchev
Aleksandr Semchev
Karen Badalov
Karen Badalov
Dmitry Vorontsov
Dmitry Vorontsov
Perevodchik Stalina
Aleksandr Yatsko
Aleksandr Yatsko
Beriya
Nikolay Shrayber
Nikolay Shrayber
Semyon Strugachyov
Semyon Strugachyov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Production Flash-Film, ON Media, Triiks Media
Also known as
Stalin, Сталин

Film rating

0.0
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Updated 13 May 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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