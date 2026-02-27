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Poster of The First Hymn
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The First Hymn
5.6

The First Hymn

, 2025
The First Hymn
Australia / Documentary, History / 18+
Poster of The First Hymn
5.6

Synopsis

In the ancient ruins of Oxyrhynchus, Egypt, archaeologists unearthed a papyrus scrap containing the earliest known Christian hymn, complete with both its lyrics and musical notation. Analyzed at Oxford University, this discovery challenges traditional views of church history by revealing the rich musical practices of early believers. Hosted by Australian historian John Dickson, the feature-length documentary “The First Hymn” chronicles the hymn’s journey from its desert origins to its modern resurrection, as acclaimed composers Chris Tomlin and Ben Fielding transform the ancient melody into a contemporary worship piece, culminating in a live concert performance.

Cast

John Dickson
Ben Fielding
Chris Tomlin
Director Mark Hadley
Writer Mark Hadley
Composer Chris Tomlin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2025
Worldwide Gross $141,889
Also known as
The First Hymn, Первый гимн

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Updated 27 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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