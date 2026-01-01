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Poster of Teenage Life Interrupted
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Teenage Life Interrupted
6.8

Teenage Life Interrupted

, 2025
Uten synlige tegn
Norway / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Teenage Life Interrupted
6.8

Synopsis

Never before have there been so many children and young people with unexplained symptoms in Norwegian hospitals. Two doctors at the University Hospital of North Norway (UNN) in Tromsø insist that they must get help.

Cast

Elin Drivenes
Hans Petter Fundingsrud
Director Åse Svenheim Drivenes
Composer Kate Havnevik
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Norway
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Production Fuglene AS
Also known as
Uten synlige tegn, Teenage Life Interrupted

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
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