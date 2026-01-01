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6.8
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Teenage Life Interrupted
6.8
Teenage Life Interrupted
, 2025
Uten synlige tegn
Norway / Documentary / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
Never before have there been so many children and young people with unexplained symptoms in Norwegian hospitals. Two doctors at the University Hospital of North Norway (UNN) in Tromsø insist that they must get help.
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Cast
Elin Drivenes
Hans Petter Fundingsrud
Director
Åse Svenheim Drivenes
Composer
Kate Havnevik
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Norway
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Production
Fuglene AS
Also known as
Uten synlige tegn, Teenage Life Interrupted
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Film rating
6.8
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10
votes
6.8
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