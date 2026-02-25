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6.8
Kinoafisha
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One Last Deal
6.8
One Last Deal
, 2026
One Last Deal
Ireland / Thriller
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6.8
One Last Deal
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
Jimmy Banks is an old school agent who desperately needs to get his star player one last big payday before Jimmy’s life, and his client’s reputation, comes tumbling down.
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Cast
Danny Dyer
Jimmy Banks
Elliott Rogers
Matt Gravish
Carlos Bardem
Roberto Sanchez
Dagmar Döring
Kristy Brody
Demetri Goritsas
Ned Glaver
Paul Kennedy
Salesman
Danny Dyer
Jimmy Banks
Katy Cavanagh-Jupe
DCI Garritty
Jonny Everett
Male TV Presenter
Jo Whiley
Radio DJ
Chip
Jerome Sweet
Sophie Doran
Female TV Presenter
Director
Brendan Muldowney
Writer
Peter Howlett
Composer
Stephen McKeon
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2026
Worldwide Gross
$22,740
Production
Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Hail Mary Pictures, Lumiere Ventures
Also known as
One Last Deal, Three Quick Breaths
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026
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