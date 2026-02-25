Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of One Last Deal
6.8
One Last Deal - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films One Last Deal
6.8

One Last Deal

, 2026
One Last Deal
Ireland / Thriller
Trailers
Poster of One Last Deal
6.8
One Last Deal - Trailer
One Last Deal  Trailer

Synopsis

Jimmy Banks is an old school agent who desperately needs to get his star player one last big payday before Jimmy’s life, and his client’s reputation, comes tumbling down.

Cast

Danny Dyer
Jimmy Banks
Elliott Rogers
Matt Gravish
Carlos Bardem
Carlos Bardem
Roberto Sanchez
Dagmar Döring
Kristy Brody
Demetri Goritsas
Ned Glaver
Paul Kennedy
Salesman
Danny Dyer
Jimmy Banks
Katy Cavanagh-Jupe
DCI Garritty
Jonny Everett
Male TV Presenter
Jo Whiley
Radio DJ
Chip
Jerome Sweet
Sophie Doran
Female TV Presenter
Director Brendan Muldowney
Writer Peter Howlett
Composer Stephen McKeon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2026
Worldwide Gross $22,740
Production Fís Éireann / Screen Ireland, Hail Mary Pictures, Lumiere Ventures
Also known as
One Last Deal, Three Quick Breaths

Film rating

6.8
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 25 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
One Last Deal - Trailer
One Last Deal Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more