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Kinoafisha Films Lincoln in the Bardo

Lincoln in the Bardo

Lincoln in the Bardo
USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

Abraham Lincoln grieves over the death of his 11-year-old son, Willie.

Cast

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks
Abraham Lincoln
Alanah Bloor
Anna
André Holland
André Holland
Mary Birdsong
Delphi Evans
Willie Maid
Zachary Timmis
School Pupil
Jordan Luke Gage
Gilbert
Emily Taaffe
Emily Taaffe
Mary Todd Lincoln
Pierre Bergman
Pierre Bergman
Washington Gentleman
Keith Lomas
Clergy
John Cummins
Jack Bennett
Tailor
Director Duke Johnson
Writer George Saunders
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Playtone, Starburns Industries
Also known as
Lincoln in the Bardo

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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