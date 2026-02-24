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Lincoln in the Bardo
Lincoln in the Bardo
Lincoln in the Bardo
USA / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Abraham Lincoln grieves over the death of his 11-year-old son, Willie.
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Cast
Tom Hanks
Abraham Lincoln
Alanah Bloor
Anna
André Holland
Mary Birdsong
Delphi Evans
Willie Maid
Zachary Timmis
School Pupil
Jordan Luke Gage
Gilbert
Emily Taaffe
Mary Todd Lincoln
Pierre Bergman
Washington Gentleman
Keith Lomas
Clergy
John Cummins
Jack Bennett
Tailor
Director
Duke Johnson
Writer
George Saunders
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Playtone, Starburns Industries
Also known as
Lincoln in the Bardo
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Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes
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