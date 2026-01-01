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Becoming Capa
Becoming Capa
Becoming Capa
France, Spain / Biography, Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Based on the true story of celebrated war photographers Gerda Taro and Robert Capa.
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Cast
Emily Carey
Rossy de Palma
Mathieu Demy
Mark Eydelshteyn
William Gao
Bruno Gouery
Writer
Charlotte Colbert
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / Spain
Production
Lobo Films, Morena Films, Opal Films
Also known as
Becoming Capa
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