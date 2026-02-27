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Poster of Thaai Kizhavi
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Thaai Kizhavi
8.0

Thaai Kizhavi

, 2026
Thaai Kizhavi
India / Comedy, Drama
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Poster of Thaai Kizhavi
8.0
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Synopsis

Pavunuthayi is a fiercely independent, intimidating elderly woman in a rural village, known for being tough, ruthless, and blunt-especially as a moneylender whose strict enforcement of dues makes her feared by locals.

Cast

Radhika Sarathkumar
Pavunuthaayi Aathha 'Thaai Kizhavi'
Aruldoss
Ilavarasu
George Maryan
Munishkanth
Vettai Muthukumar
Raichal Rabecca
Bala Saravanan
Singampuli
Director Sivakumar
Writer Sivakumar
Composer Nivas K. Prasanna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $316,968
Production Passion Studios, Sivakarthikeyan Productions
Also known as
Thaai Kizhavi

Film rating

8.0
Rate 15 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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