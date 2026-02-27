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Thaai Kizhavi
8.0
Thaai Kizhavi
, 2026
Thaai Kizhavi
India / Comedy, Drama
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Synopsis
Pavunuthayi is a fiercely independent, intimidating elderly woman in a rural village, known for being tough, ruthless, and blunt-especially as a moneylender whose strict enforcement of dues makes her feared by locals.
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Cast
Radhika Sarathkumar
Pavunuthaayi Aathha 'Thaai Kizhavi'
Aruldoss
Ilavarasu
George Maryan
Munishkanth
Vettai Muthukumar
Raichal Rabecca
Bala Saravanan
Singampuli
Director
Sivakumar
Writer
Sivakumar
Composer
Nivas K. Prasanna
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 35 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 February 2026
Release date
27 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$316,968
Production
Passion Studios, Sivakarthikeyan Productions
Also known as
Thaai Kizhavi
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
15
votes
7.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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