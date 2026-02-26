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Poster of Necekané léto
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Necekané léto
6.5

Necekané léto

, 2026
Necekané léto
Czechia / Comedy
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Poster of Necekané léto
6.5
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Cast

Petr Čtvrtníček
Jaroslav Dusek
Jordan Haj
Petr
Tomás Klus
Zuzana Mauréry
Leoš Noha
Barbora Poláková
Denisa
Linda Rybová
Jiří Vyorálek
Director Milan Cieslar
Writer Daniel Severa, Monika Wildová
Composer Ondrej Soukup
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $252,465
Also known as
Necekané léto

Film rating

6.5
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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