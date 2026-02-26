Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
6.5
Kinoafisha
Films
Necekané léto
6.5
Necekané léto
, 2026
Necekané léto
Czechia / Comedy
Going
0
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.5
Going
0
Not going
0
Cast
Petr Čtvrtníček
Jaroslav Dusek
Jordan Haj
Petr
Tomás Klus
Zuzana Mauréry
Leoš Noha
Barbora Poláková
Denisa
Linda Rybová
Jiří Vyorálek
Director
Milan Cieslar
Writer
Daniel Severa
,
Monika Wildová
Composer
Ondrej Soukup
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechia
Runtime
1 hour 31 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026
Czechia
Worldwide Gross
$252,465
Also known as
Necekané léto
More
Film rating
6.5
Rate
14
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 24 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree