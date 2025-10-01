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Poster of Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End
6.3
Kinoafisha Films Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End
6.3

Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End

, 2025
Sacré Coeur: Son règne n'a pas de fin
France / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End
6.3
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Cast

Abbé Louis Bardon
Lucas Bourgery
Soldat
Julie Budria
Soeur Marie-Margurite
Marcel Charlon
Grégory Dutoit
Grégory Dutoit
Julien Aimé Martin
Julien Aimé Martin
Soldat
Solenne Midena
Soeur
Caroline Beghain
Marie Madeleine
Maximilien Ambroselli
Self
Olivier Barnay
Self
Clémentine Beauvais
Self
Alicia Beauvisage
Self
Director Sabrina Gunnell
Writer Sabrina Gunnell, Steven Gunnell
Composer Thierry Malet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 20 May 2026
World premiere 1 October 2025
Release date
6 August 2026 Brazil
1 October 2025 France
20 February 2026 Poland
11 September 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $1,384,696
Production Krea Film-Makers, Canal+, Ciné+OCS
Also known as
Sacré Coeur: Son règne n'a pas de fin, Sacred Heart: His Reign Has No End, Najświętsze Serce, Sacré Cœur, Sacré Coeur: A Szent Szív csodálatos hatalma, Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End, Sacro cuore, Sagrado corazón

Film rating

6.3
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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