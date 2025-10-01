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6.3
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Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End
6.3
Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End
, 2025
Sacré Coeur: Son règne n'a pas de fin
France / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.3
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Cast
Abbé Louis Bardon
Lucas Bourgery
Soldat
Julie Budria
Soeur Marie-Margurite
Marcel Charlon
Grégory Dutoit
Julien Aimé Martin
Soldat
Solenne Midena
Soeur
Caroline Beghain
Marie Madeleine
Maximilien Ambroselli
Self
Olivier Barnay
Self
Clémentine Beauvais
Self
Alicia Beauvisage
Self
Director
Sabrina Gunnell
Writer
Sabrina Gunnell
,
Steven Gunnell
Composer
Thierry Malet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
20 May 2026
World premiere
1 October 2025
Release date
6 August 2026
Brazil
1 October 2025
France
20 February 2026
Poland
11 September 2026
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$1,384,696
Production
Krea Film-Makers, Canal+, Ciné+OCS
Also known as
Sacré Coeur: Son règne n'a pas de fin, Sacred Heart: His Reign Has No End, Najświętsze Serce, Sacré Cœur, Sacré Coeur: A Szent Szív csodálatos hatalma, Sacré Coeur: Its Reign Has No End, Sacro cuore, Sagrado corazón
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 21 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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