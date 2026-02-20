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Kinoafisha Films Scarlet Heart Thailand

Scarlet Heart Thailand

, 2026
Scarlet Heart Thailand
Thailand / Drama, History, Romantic

Synopsis

A 21st-century woman wakes up in the body of a 16-year-old during Korea's Goryeo era after a solar eclipse, forced to navigate the unfamiliar world.

Cast

Tontawan Tantivejakul
Princess Laila
Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn
Chao Mueang Fah
Nanon Korapat Kirdpan
Prince Saen Thep
Tay Tawan Vihokratana
Prince Intharach
Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul
Prince Chom Han
Phuwin Tangsakyuen
Prince Fah Ham
Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan
Prince Kong Thai
Force Jiratchapong Srisang
Prince Pha Wiang
Milk Pansa Vosbein
Ciize Rutricha Phapakithi
Prim Chanikarn Tangkabodee
Apasiri Nitibhon
Director Kanittha Kwanyu
Writer Hua Tong
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2026
Production The One Enterprise, GMMTV, Nar-ra-tor
Also known as
Scarlet Heart Thailand

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 20 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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