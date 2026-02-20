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Scarlet Heart Thailand
Scarlet Heart Thailand
, 2026
Scarlet Heart Thailand
Thailand / Drama, History, Romantic
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Synopsis
A 21st-century woman wakes up in the body of a 16-year-old during Korea's Goryeo era after a solar eclipse, forced to navigate the unfamiliar world.
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Cast
Tontawan Tantivejakul
Princess Laila
Metawin Opas-Iamkajorn
Chao Mueang Fah
Nanon Korapat Kirdpan
Prince Saen Thep
Tay Tawan Vihokratana
Prince Intharach
Fourth Nattawat Jirochtikul
Prince Chom Han
Phuwin Tangsakyuen
Prince Fah Ham
Perth Tanapon Sukumpantanasan
Prince Kong Thai
Force Jiratchapong Srisang
Prince Pha Wiang
Milk Pansa Vosbein
Ciize Rutricha Phapakithi
Prim Chanikarn Tangkabodee
Apasiri Nitibhon
Director
Kanittha Kwanyu
Writer
Hua Tong
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Thailand
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
The One Enterprise, GMMTV, Nar-ra-tor
Also known as
Scarlet Heart Thailand
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Film rating
0.0
Rate
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Updated 20 February 2026
Showtimes
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