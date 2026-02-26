Selda falls in love with Tudor, and the relationship throws the family into turmoil: her parents struggle to convince Selda that the Muslim faith and the traditions of her community are more important than a teenage love. The conflict between the two generations and mindsets will push Selda to choose between two very different worlds.
Kîzîm, My Daughter, Kızım, Babasının Kızı, Canım Kızım, Daddy's Daughter, Daddy's Girl, Draga mea fată, Fata lui tata, Fata mea, Fetița lui tata, Fetița mea, Fiica mea, My Dear Daughter, My Dear Girl, My Girl, Qîzîm, Qızım
Film rating
8.1
Rate13 votes
6.9IMDb
Updated 20 February 2026
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.