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Poster of Kîzîm
8.1
Kinoafisha Films Kîzîm
8.1

Kîzîm

, 2026
Kîzîm
Romania / Adventure, Romantic
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Poster of Kîzîm
8.1
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Synopsis

Selda falls in love with Tudor, and the relationship throws the family into turmoil: her parents struggle to convince Selda that the Muslim faith and the traditions of her community are more important than a teenage love. The conflict between the two generations and mindsets will push Selda to choose between two very different worlds.

Cast

Tudor Chirila
Adi
Elias Ferkin Musuret
Aynur
Yeliz Mustafa
Selda
Matei Saizescu
Tudor
Judith State
Cristina
Turchian Guzin Nasurla
Ghiulfer
Anastasia Udrea
Eliza
Luca Adrian Fieraru
Lucian
Tudor Milan Palade
Marcel
Bogdan Farcaș
Mecanic
Bogdan Farcas
Mecanic
Director Radu Potcoavã
Writer Elias Ferkin Musuret
Composer Alin Zabrauteanu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Romania
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 25 May 2026
World premiere 26 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Moldova N 16
27 February 2026 Romania
Worldwide Gross $75,870
Also known as
Kîzîm, My Daughter, Kızım, Babasının Kızı, Canım Kızım, Daddy's Daughter, Daddy's Girl, Draga mea fată, Fata lui tata, Fata mea, Fetița lui tata, Fetița mea, Fiica mea, My Dear Daughter, My Dear Girl, My Girl, Qîzîm, Qızım

Film rating

8.1
Rate 13 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 20 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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