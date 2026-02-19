Things to Come, El mundo en guerra, La vida futura, Lo que vendrá, A Vida Futura, Ami még jön, Az eljövendő napok, Daqui a Cem Anos, Die Welt in 100 Jahren, Dünyamızın Geleceği, H.G. Wells' Things to Come, Krigen, der kommer, La Vie future, La vita futura, Les mondes futurs, Lo que vendra, Mi lesz holnap?, Nel duemila guerra o pace?, Propast i preporod Sveta, Rok 2000, Stvari koje ce doći, Stvari koje dolaze, Svet za sto let, The Hundred Years to Come, The Shape of Things to Come, Tider skola komma, Tulevia aikoja, Una storia fantastica, Was kommen wird, Whither Mankind, Η μέλλουσα ζωή, Ο κόσμος του μέλλοντος, Облик грядущего, 来るべき世界, آنچه خواهد آمد, Les Temps Futurs, Nel 2000 guerra o pace?, آنچه می آید
Film rating
6.6
Rate10 votes
6.6IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
Stills
Quotes
John CabalIf we don't end war, war will end us.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.