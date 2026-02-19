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Poster of Things to Come
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Things to Come
6.6

Things to Come

, 1936
Things to Come
Great Britain / Drama, Sci-Fi, War / 18+
Poster of Things to Come
6.6

Synopsis

The story of a century: a decades-long second World War leaves plague and anarchy, then a rational state rebuilds civilization and attempts space travel.

Cast

Raymond Massey
Oswald Cabal
Edward Chapman
Raymond Passworthy
Ralph Richardson
Ralph Richardson
The Boss
Margaretta Scott
Rowena
Cedric Hardwicke
Theotocopulos
Maurice Braddell
Dr. Harding
Sophie Stewart
Mrs. Cabal
Derrick De Marney
Richard Gordon
Ann Todd
Mary Gordon
Pearl Argyle
Catherine Cabal
Charles Carson
John Clements
Director William Cameron Menzies
Composer Arthur Bliss
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1936
Budget 300,000 GBP
Production London Film Productions
Also known as
Things to Come, El mundo en guerra, La vida futura, Lo que vendrá, A Vida Futura, Ami még jön, Az eljövendő napok, Daqui a Cem Anos, Die Welt in 100 Jahren, Dünyamızın Geleceği, H.G. Wells' Things to Come, Krigen, der kommer, La Vie future, La vita futura, Les mondes futurs, Lo que vendra, Mi lesz holnap?, Nel duemila guerra o pace?, Propast i preporod Sveta, Rok 2000, Stvari koje ce doći, Stvari koje dolaze, Svet za sto let, The Hundred Years to Come, The Shape of Things to Come, Tider skola komma, Tulevia aikoja, Una storia fantastica, Was kommen wird, Whither Mankind, Η μέλλουσα ζωή, Ο κόσμος του μέλλοντος, Облик грядущего, 来るべき世界, آنچه خواهد آمد, Les Temps Futurs, Nel 2000 guerra o pace?, آنچه می آید

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 19 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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