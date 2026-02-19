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Poster of Hybrid Storm
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Hybrid Storm
6.1

Hybrid Storm

, 2025
Hybrid Storm
Hong Kong, China / Action, Crime / 18+
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Poster of Hybrid Storm
6.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

ICAC investigator Ching probes cigarette smuggling, catching an ex-boxer, only to be suspended and investigated himself after mysterious bribery funds appear in his father's account.

Cast

Kevin Cheng
Ching Tak Ming
Annie Liu
Heung Lok Ye
Adam Pak
Park Yu
Shirley Chan
Hailey
Janelle Sing
Tammy
Lo Hoi-pang
Ching Tak Ming's Father
Sau Shek
So Long Sun
Justin Chu
Buyer's Subordinate
Shek-Yin Lau
Fay Bun
Yik-Wo Cheung
So Lung Sun's Bodyguard
Ho Pong Mak
Buyer
Yu-Ting Chan
Director Ka-Wai Ng
Writer Edmond Wong, Chun-Ho Cheung, Ho-Wah Wong
Composer Day Tai
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong / China
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 19 February 2026
World premiere 19 February 2026
Production Mandarin Motion Pictures
Also known as
Hybrid Storm, 棋拳風暴

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 14 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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