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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Hybrid Storm
6.1
Hybrid Storm
, 2025
Hybrid Storm
Hong Kong, China / Action, Crime / 18+
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6.1
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Synopsis
ICAC investigator Ching probes cigarette smuggling, catching an ex-boxer, only to be suspended and investigated himself after mysterious bribery funds appear in his father's account.
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Cast
Kevin Cheng
Ching Tak Ming
Annie Liu
Heung Lok Ye
Adam Pak
Park Yu
Shirley Chan
Hailey
Janelle Sing
Tammy
Lo Hoi-pang
Ching Tak Ming's Father
Sau Shek
So Long Sun
Justin Chu
Buyer's Subordinate
Shek-Yin Lau
Fay Bun
Yik-Wo Cheung
So Lung Sun's Bodyguard
Ho Pong Mak
Buyer
Yu-Ting Chan
Director
Ka-Wai Ng
Writer
Edmond Wong
,
Chun-Ho Cheung
,
Ho-Wah Wong
Composer
Day Tai
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Hong Kong / China
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
19 February 2026
World premiere
19 February 2026
Production
Mandarin Motion Pictures
Also known as
Hybrid Storm, 棋拳風暴
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 14 February 2026
Showtimes
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