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Poster of Still
Kinoafisha Films Still

Still

, 2026
Still
USA / Drama, Romantic
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Poster of Still
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Synopsis

Although their relationship has been strained by lies and deceit, a former couple tries to remain friends but the temptation to fight their romantic impulses toward each other is difficult to resist.

Cast

Marquis Ransom
Eric
Devin Nikki Thomas
Asia
Milaya S. Gregory
Jayla
Brandon J McLean
Stefan
Milaya S. Gregory
Director Samuel C. Morrison Jr.
Writer Samuel C. Morrison Jr., Marquis Ransom, Devin Nikki Thomas
Composer Keith Gillespie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 14 February 2026
World premiere 14 February 2026
Budget $8,000
Production Deck of Cards Entertainment, Long Money Entertainment
Also known as
Still

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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