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Still
Still
, 2026
Still
USA / Drama, Romantic
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Synopsis
Although their relationship has been strained by lies and deceit, a former couple tries to remain friends but the temptation to fight their romantic impulses toward each other is difficult to resist.
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Cast
Marquis Ransom
Eric
Devin Nikki Thomas
Asia
Milaya S. Gregory
Jayla
Brandon J McLean
Stefan
Milaya S. Gregory
Director
Samuel C. Morrison Jr.
Writer
Samuel C. Morrison Jr.
,
Marquis Ransom
,
Devin Nikki Thomas
Composer
Keith Gillespie
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
14 February 2026
World premiere
14 February 2026
Budget
$8,000
Production
Deck of Cards Entertainment, Long Money Entertainment
Also known as
Still
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0.0
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Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes
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