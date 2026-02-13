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6.6
Kinoafisha Films Pinkfong Wonderstar
6.6

Pinkfong Wonderstar

, 2019
Pinkfong Wonderstar
Canada / Animation, Comedy, Drama / 18+
6.6

Synopsis

Pinkfong will be getting a fully animated TV show sometime in 2019 named Pinkfong Wonderstar. The show will feature Pinkfong and his friend Hogi.

Cast

Lexi Fontaine
Chumli
Lexi Fontaine
Chumli
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Codi
Mick Wingert
Mick Wingert
Codi
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Pinkfong
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Pinkfong
Stephanie Sheh
Baker
Stephanie Sheh
Baker
Stephanie Sheh
Baker
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 6 minutes
Production year 2019
Production CJ ENM Co., SmartStudy, The Pinkfong Company
Also known as
Pinkfong Wonderstar, 碰碰狐和多奇, Pinkfong 奇幻之星, Пинкфонг Чудо-звезда, Пінкфонґ Чудо-зірка, פינקפונג וונדרסטאר, بينكفونغ نجوم الغرائب, पिंकफोंग वंडरस्टार, พิ้งฟอง วันเดอร์สตาร์, ピンキッツワンダースター

Cartoon rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films  Best Comedies 
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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