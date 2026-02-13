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6.6
Kinoafisha
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Pinkfong Wonderstar
6.6
Pinkfong Wonderstar
, 2019
Pinkfong Wonderstar
Canada / Animation, Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.6
Synopsis
Pinkfong will be getting a fully animated TV show sometime in 2019 named Pinkfong Wonderstar. The show will feature Pinkfong and his friend Hogi.
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Cast
Lexi Fontaine
Chumli
Lexi Fontaine
Chumli
Mick Wingert
Codi
Mick Wingert
Codi
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Kyle McCarley
Barri
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Pinkfong
Colleen O'Shaughnessey
Pinkfong
Stephanie Sheh
Baker
Stephanie Sheh
Baker
Stephanie Sheh
Baker
Cast and Crew
Animated film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 6 minutes
Production year
2019
Production
CJ ENM Co., SmartStudy, The Pinkfong Company
Also known as
Pinkfong Wonderstar, 碰碰狐和多奇, Pinkfong 奇幻之星, Пинкфонг Чудо-звезда, Пінкфонґ Чудо-зірка, פינקפונג וונדרסטאר, بينكفونغ نجوم الغرائب, पिंकफोंग वंडरस्टार, พิ้งฟอง วันเดอร์สตาร์, ピンキッツワンダースター
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Cartoon rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Comedies
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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