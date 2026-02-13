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Площадки
5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Pookie
5.9
Pookie
, 2026
Pookie
India / Comedy, Romantic
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5.9
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Synopsis
He struggles to tell her he wants to separate. When he finally does, she shares the same thoughts. Suddenly realizing he doesn't want to lose her, they reconcile though both still privately consider breaking up.
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Cast
Vijay Antony
Sunil
Lakshmi Manchu
Dhanusha
Ajay Dhishan
Indumathy Manikandan
Vivek Prasanna
Pandiarajan
Manda Fack
Sathya
Adithya Kathir
Shiyara Sharmi
Director
Ganesh Chandhrra
Writer
Puthiya Parithi
Composer
Vijay Antony
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 6 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$5,150
Production
Vijay Anthony Film Corporation
Also known as
Pookie, Bookie
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
5.3
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes
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