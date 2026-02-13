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Poster of Pookie
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Pookie
5.9

Pookie

, 2026
Pookie
India / Comedy, Romantic
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Pookie
5.9
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

He struggles to tell her he wants to separate. When he finally does, she shares the same thoughts. Suddenly realizing he doesn't want to lose her, they reconcile though both still privately consider breaking up.

Cast

Vijay Antony
Sunil
Lakshmi Manchu
Dhanusha
Ajay Dhishan
Indumathy Manikandan
Vivek Prasanna
Pandiarajan
Manda Fack
Sathya
Adithya Kathir
Shiyara Sharmi
Director Ganesh Chandhrra
Writer Puthiya Parithi
Composer Vijay Antony
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $5,150
Production Vijay Anthony Film Corporation
Also known as
Pookie, Bookie

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 13 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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