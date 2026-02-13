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Poster of Bikini Nurses
2.7
Kinoafisha Films Bikini Nurses
2.7

Bikini Nurses

, 2026
Bikini Nurses
USA / Drama
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Not going 0
Poster of Bikini Nurses
2.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

With the sheriff set to padlock their clinic at dawn, and a wealthy buyer on the prowl, three Bikini Nurses mount one last move: to impress their wealthiest patron with a show so that he'll buy the clinic and save the day.

Cast

Chris Spinelli
Bill Race
Sofia Papuashvili
Gina
Jamie Grefe
John Guillotine
Jasmine Lynn
Lana
Tessa Raine
Tina
Tessa Raine
Tina
Sofia Papuashvili
Gina
Jamie Grefe
John Guillotine
Jasmine Lynn
Lana
Director Jamie Grefe, Jamie Grefe
Writer Jamie Grefe, Jamie Grefe
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 13 February 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Production CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Bikini Nurses

Film rating

2.7
Rate 12 votes
3.2 IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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