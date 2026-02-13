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Bikini Nurses
2.7
Bikini Nurses
, 2026
Bikini Nurses
USA / Drama
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2.7
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Synopsis
With the sheriff set to padlock their clinic at dawn, and a wealthy buyer on the prowl, three Bikini Nurses mount one last move: to impress their wealthiest patron with a show so that he'll buy the clinic and save the day.
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Cast
Chris Spinelli
Bill Race
Sofia Papuashvili
Gina
Jamie Grefe
John Guillotine
Jasmine Lynn
Lana
Tessa Raine
Tina
Tessa Raine
Tina
Sofia Papuashvili
Gina
Jamie Grefe
John Guillotine
Jasmine Lynn
Lana
Director
Jamie Grefe
,
Jamie Grefe
Writer
Jamie Grefe
,
Jamie Grefe
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production year
2026
Online premiere
13 February 2026
World premiere
13 February 2026
Production
CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
Bikini Nurses
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Film rating
2.7
Rate
12
votes
3.2
IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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