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Poster of One Hour Girlfriend
7.3
Kinoafisha Films One Hour Girlfriend
7.3

One Hour Girlfriend

, 2026
One Hour Girlfriend
USA / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of One Hour Girlfriend
7.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Cast

Chris Spinelli
Richard
Sofia Papuashvili
Melina
Phillip Kim Marra
Max
Jamie Grefe
Mystery Man
Sofia Papuashvili
Melina
Phillip Kim Marra
Max
Jamie Grefe
Mystery Man
Director Gregory Hatanaka
Writer Gregory Hatanaka
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2026
Online premiere 13 February 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Production CineRidge Entertainment
Also known as
One Hour Girlfriend

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
5.9 IMDb
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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