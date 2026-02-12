Realizing he may have sheltered his son for too long, Brian begrudgingly agrees to send his son B.J. on a college tour with his grandfather in the hopes that Joe can teach him a thing or two about Black History and the real world.
Joe's College Road Trip, Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip, El tour universitario con Joe, Joe et l'école de la vie, A Aventura Universitária de Joe, Chuyến Du Ngoạn Của Joe Và B.J., In viaggio con Joe, Joe e a Viagem de Carro, Joe odwiedza uniwerki, Joe'nun Üniversite Ziyaretleri, Джо едет в колледж, 祖孙大学公路游, 타일러 페리의 조의 칼리지 로드 트립