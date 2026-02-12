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Poster of Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip
5.2

Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip

, 2026
Joe's College Road Trip
USA / Comedy
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Poster of Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip
5.2
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Realizing he may have sheltered his son for too long, Brian begrudgingly agrees to send his son B.J. on a college tour with his grandfather in the hopes that Joe can teach him a thing or two about Black History and the real world.

Cast

Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry
Madea
Amber Reign Smith
Amber Reign Smith
Destiny
Alexa Blair Robertson
Shekeb Sekander
Nickolas Wolf
Shawn Alexander Thompson
Jermaine Harris
B.J.
Bethany Anne Lind
Vikki
Jeremy Gimenez
Garrett
Millie Jackson
Geraldine
Wil Deusner
Stewart
Patricia Williams
Pearl
Director Tyler Perry
Writer Tyler Perry
Composer Dara Taylor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 49 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 12 February 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026
Budget $0
Production Tyler Perry Studios
Also known as
Joe's College Road Trip, Tyler Perry's Joe's College Road Trip, El tour universitario con Joe, Joe et l'école de la vie, A Aventura Universitária de Joe, Chuyến Du Ngoạn Của Joe Và B.J., In viaggio con Joe, Joe e a Viagem de Carro, Joe odwiedza uniwerki, Joe'nun Üniversite Ziyaretleri, Джо едет в колледж, 祖孙大学公路游, 타일러 페리의 조의 칼리지 로드 트립

Film rating

5.2
Rate 13 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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