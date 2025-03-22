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2.6
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The House Was Not Hungry Then
2.6
The House Was Not Hungry Then
, 2025
The House Was Not Hungry Then
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
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2.6
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Synopsis
While searching for her estranged father, a young woman breaks into an empty house in the countryside where every visitor disappears. Now she must avoid the man posing as a real estate agent who lures victims inside.
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Cast
Clive Russell
Estate Agent
Bill Paterson
Dad
Bobby Rainsbury
Girl
Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall
Nurse
Harry Aspinwall
Ticket Collector
Bobby Rainsbury
Girl
Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall
Nurse
Heather Cochrane
Affluent Woman
Susan Coyle
Sheriff Officer
Alan Finlayson
Husband
Kerry Fleming
Aunt
Sofia Fleming
Daughter
Director
Harry Aspinwall
Writer
Harry Aspinwall
Composer
Isabel Castellvi
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
13 February 2026
World premiere
22 March 2025
Production
Fingerclick Productions
Also known as
The House Was Not Hungry Then
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Film rating
2.6
Rate
10
votes
2.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Updated 12 February 2026
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