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Poster of The House Was Not Hungry Then
2.6
Kinoafisha Films The House Was Not Hungry Then
2.6

The House Was Not Hungry Then

, 2025
The House Was Not Hungry Then
Great Britain / Horror / 18+
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Poster of The House Was Not Hungry Then
2.6
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Synopsis

While searching for her estranged father, a young woman breaks into an empty house in the countryside where every visitor disappears. Now she must avoid the man posing as a real estate agent who lures victims inside.

Cast

Clive Russell
Clive Russell
Estate Agent
Bill Paterson
Bill Paterson
Dad
Bobby Rainsbury
Girl
Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall
Nurse
Harry Aspinwall
Ticket Collector
Bobby Rainsbury
Girl
Bonnie Calderwood Aspinwall
Nurse
Heather Cochrane
Affluent Woman
Susan Coyle
Sheriff Officer
Alan Finlayson
Husband
Kerry Fleming
Aunt
Sofia Fleming
Daughter
Director Harry Aspinwall
Writer Harry Aspinwall
Composer Isabel Castellvi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 13 February 2026
World premiere 22 March 2025
Production Fingerclick Productions
Also known as
The House Was Not Hungry Then

Film rating

2.6
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Updated 12 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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