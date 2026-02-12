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Poster of Hero Inside Movie
Kinoafisha Films Hero Inside Movie

Hero Inside Movie

, 2026
Hero Inside Movie
China, South Korea / Animation, Action, Sci-Fi
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Poster of Hero Inside Movie
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Animated film details

Country China / South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 12 February 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026

Cartoon rating

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