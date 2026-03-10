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Bad Major
Bad Major
Bad Major
18+
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Synopsis
Follows a family who welcomes their son's volatile commanding officer into their rural home to secure the boy's safety during WWII, but the sociopathic major forces them to absurd and devastating extremes.
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Cast
Jason Isaacs
Josh Gad
Derek Jacobi
Ruth Negga
Rosie Jones
Director
Peter Fellows
Writer
Peter Fellows
,
István Örkény
Cast and Crew
Film details
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Bad Major
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Updated 10 March 2026
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