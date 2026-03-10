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Kinoafisha Films Bad Major

Bad Major

Bad Major
18+

Synopsis

Follows a family who welcomes their son's volatile commanding officer into their rural home to secure the boy's safety during WWII, but the sociopathic major forces them to absurd and devastating extremes.

Cast

Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Josh Gad
Josh Gad
Derek Jacobi
Derek Jacobi
Ruth Negga
Ruth Negga
Rosie Jones
Director Peter Fellows
Writer Peter Fellows, István Örkény
Cast and Crew

Film details

Also known as
Bad Major

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 10 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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