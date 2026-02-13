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My Lord
5.3
My Lord
, 2026
My Lord
India / Drama
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Synopsis
A man and his wife battle bureaucracy after being wrongly declared dead, while he confronts a kidney trafficking ring connected to corrupt politicians that destroyed his life.
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Cast
M. Sasikumar
Muthusirpi
Chaithra J Achar
Suseela
V. Jayaprakash
Judge Ramanujam
Gopi Nainar
Asha Sharath
Sujatha Mohan
Guru Somasundaram
Kathirvelan
Vasumithra
Local Money Lender
Vyshali Kemkar
Gayathri
Mahadev Payyakkal
Chief Doctor
Prasanna Ramkumar
Director
Raju Murugan
Writer
Raju Murugan
Composer
Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 27 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$11,291
Production
Olympia Movies
Also known as
My Lord
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Film rating
5.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Updated 10 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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