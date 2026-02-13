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Poster of My Lord
5.3
Kinoafisha Films My Lord
5.3

My Lord

, 2026
My Lord
India / Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of My Lord
5.3
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A man and his wife battle bureaucracy after being wrongly declared dead, while he confronts a kidney trafficking ring connected to corrupt politicians that destroyed his life.

Cast

M. Sasikumar
Muthusirpi
Chaithra J Achar
Suseela
V. Jayaprakash
Judge Ramanujam
Gopi Nainar
Asha Sharath
Sujatha Mohan
Guru Somasundaram
Kathirvelan
Vasumithra
Local Money Lender
Vyshali Kemkar
Gayathri
Mahadev Payyakkal
Chief Doctor
Prasanna Ramkumar
Director Raju Murugan
Writer Raju Murugan
Composer Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 27 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 February 2026
Release date
13 February 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $11,291
Production Olympia Movies
Also known as
My Lord

Film rating

5.3
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Updated 10 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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