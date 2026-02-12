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Poster of Kdyz se zhasne
4.3
Kinoafisha Films Kdyz se zhasne
4.3

Kdyz se zhasne

, 2026
Kdyz se zhasne
Czechia / Comedy
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Poster of Kdyz se zhasne
4.3
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Synopsis

Nina is an ambitious chef who is about to open her own restaurant, Richard is a sought-after gynecologist. They were once a happy couple, but after years of marriage they find themselves in a complicated relationship situation - neither of them can stand the other. The only thing separating them from divorce is a contract they once wrote on a paper napkin while drunk, in which they pledged that whoever causes the end of the relationship will not receive a single crown from their joint property. In desperation, Richard asks his friend Čenda, who is married to their mutual friend Alena, to seduce Nina at the opening of her new business. But she finds out and plans revenge. Infidelity for infidelity! And so the festive evening is full of confusion, comical situations and gastronomic surprises.

Cast

Faraz Alam
Amir
Nikol Bártíková
Michaela Dolezelová
Vendula
Vlasta Hartlová
Petra Hřebíčková
Petra Hřebíčková
Nina
Kristína Jurková
Vojtech Kotek
Vaclav
Jaroslav Krejcí
Simona Lewandowská
Kiki
Tomáš Maštalír
Richard
Vendula Novakova
Martin Pechlát
Cenda
Director Andy Fehu
Writer Michal Balaz, Michaela Dolezelová, Roman Vencl
Composer Michal Supák
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Czechia
Budget €1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $1,317,152
Production Love.Frame
Also known as
Kdyz se zhasne, Keď sa zhasne

Film rating

4.3
Rate 15 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 10 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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