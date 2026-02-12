Nina is an ambitious chef who is about to open her own restaurant, Richard is a sought-after gynecologist. They were once a happy couple, but after years of marriage they find themselves in a complicated relationship situation - neither of them can stand the other. The only thing separating them from divorce is a contract they once wrote on a paper napkin while drunk, in which they pledged that whoever causes the end of the relationship will not receive a single crown from their joint property. In desperation, Richard asks his friend Čenda, who is married to their mutual friend Alena, to seduce Nina at the opening of her new business. But she finds out and plans revenge. Infidelity for infidelity! And so the festive evening is full of confusion, comical situations and gastronomic surprises.

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