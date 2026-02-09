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Goodbye Girl
Goodbye Girl
Goodbye Girl
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Filming locations
Synopsis
Follows Jess, a professional heartbreaker who is hired by a cowardly bride to dump her groom days before their wedding. She fumbles the job and falls hopelessly in love.
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Cast
Natalia Dyer
Lacy
Kiernan Shipka
Jess
Cole Sprouse
The groom
Zosia Mamet
Stella
Anthony Keyvan
Lee (Buck)
Catherine Cohen
Bex
David Iacono
Colin Davis
Andrew Bachelor
Woots
Lawrence Pressman
Grandpa Mac
Alan Ruck
Neil
Megan Mullally
Rebecca
Adam Rose
Tommy
Director
Oran Zegman
Writer
Jessica Elbaum
,
Danielle Hoover
,
David Monahan
Composer
Ben Zeadman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Amazon MGM Studios, Gulfstream Pictures, The RAD Lab
Also known as
Goodbye Girl, Untitled Hoovahan Project
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Film rating
0.0
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Best Comedies
Updated 9 February 2026
Showtimes
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