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Kinoafisha Films Goodbye Girl

Goodbye Girl

Goodbye Girl
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+

Synopsis

Follows Jess, a professional heartbreaker who is hired by a cowardly bride to dump her groom days before their wedding. She fumbles the job and falls hopelessly in love.

Cast

Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer
Lacy
Kiernan Shipka
Kiernan Shipka
Jess
Cole Sprouse
Cole Sprouse
The groom
Zosia Mamet
Zosia Mamet
Stella
Anthony Keyvan
Anthony Keyvan
Lee (Buck)
Catherine Cohen
Bex
David Iacono
David Iacono
Colin Davis
Andrew Bachelor
Andrew Bachelor
Woots
Lawrence Pressman
Grandpa Mac
Alan Ruck
Alan Ruck
Neil
Megan Mullally
Megan Mullally
Rebecca
Adam Rose
Tommy
Director Oran Zegman
Writer Jessica Elbaum, Danielle Hoover, David Monahan
Composer Ben Zeadman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Amazon MGM Studios, Gulfstream Pictures, The RAD Lab
Also known as
Goodbye Girl, Untitled Hoovahan Project

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 9 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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