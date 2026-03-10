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Blasphemous
Blasphemous
Blasphemous
USA / Thriller / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Follows two clerics who must transport a possessed young woman to a secure location for an exorcism. All hell breaks loose when she unexpectedly escapes, putting their lives and faith to the ultimate test.
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Cast
Josh Hutcherson
Karen Gillan
Clive Owen
Writer
Luke Piotrowski
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
Badlands, RIOT Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions
Also known as
Blasphemous
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 10 March 2026
Showtimes
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