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Kinoafisha Films Blasphemous

Blasphemous

Blasphemous
USA / Thriller / 18+

Synopsis

Follows two clerics who must transport a possessed young woman to a secure location for an exorcism. All hell breaks loose when she unexpectedly escapes, putting their lives and faith to the ultimate test.

Cast

Josh Hutcherson
Josh Hutcherson
Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan
Clive Owen
Clive Owen
Writer Luke Piotrowski
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Badlands, RIOT Pictures, Seven Bucks Productions
Also known as
Blasphemous

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 10 March 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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