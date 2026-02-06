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Poster of F*ck You, Love
2.7
Kinoafisha Films F*ck You, Love
2.7

F*ck You, Love

, 2026
F*ck You, Love
Bulgaria / Romantic
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Not going 0
Poster of F*ck You, Love
2.7
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

When passion turns into control, and love becomes a test of strength, only truth can set them free.

Cast

Liyana
Isabela
Ceco Andreev
Vasil
Krasimir Gulmezov
Victor
Neli Rangelova
Kamelia
Director Isidor Karadimov
Writer Isidor Karadimov, Irina Lazarova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Bulgaria
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026 Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross $84,008
Production Story Station Pictures
Also known as
F*ck You, Love, Майната ти любов

Film rating

2.7
Rate 13 votes
2.8 IMDb
Updated 6 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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