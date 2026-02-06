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F*ck You, Love
2.7
F*ck You, Love
, 2026
F*ck You, Love
Bulgaria / Romantic
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2.7
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Synopsis
When passion turns into control, and love becomes a test of strength, only truth can set them free.
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Cast
Liyana
Isabela
Ceco Andreev
Vasil
Krasimir Gulmezov
Victor
Neli Rangelova
Kamelia
Director
Isidor Karadimov
Writer
Isidor Karadimov
,
Irina Lazarova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Bulgaria
Runtime
2 hours 20 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
6 February 2026
Release date
6 February 2026
Bulgaria
Worldwide Gross
$84,008
Production
Story Station Pictures
Also known as
F*ck You, Love, Майната ти любов
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Film rating
2.7
Rate
13
votes
2.8
IMDb
Updated 6 February 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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