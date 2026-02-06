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Kinoafisha Films Hello & Paris

Hello & Paris

USA / Romantic / 18+

Synopsis

Follows a fiercely independent landscape architect and a crisis-ridden bestselling novelist who, after a prickly first encounter in Paris, begin a sparky transatlantic exchange over books and recipes.

Cast

Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Steve Zahn
Steve Zahn
Karol Steele
Karol Steele
Veg Stall Seller
Oliver Branson-Cole
Bonfire
Phil Dunster
Phil Dunster
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan
Aisling Bea
Aisling Bea
Ian Chance
Ian Chance
Engagement Party Guest
Bella Maclean
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Marianne Jean-Baptiste
Thaddea Graham
Thaddea Graham
Director Elizabeth Chomko
Writer Elizabeth Chomko, Deborah McKinlay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production Fifth Season, Finola Dwyer Productions
Also known as
Hello & Paris, That Part Was True

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 6 February 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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